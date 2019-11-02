Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in American Express were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

