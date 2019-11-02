Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

