Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 825 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.27. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.