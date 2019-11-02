Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 1,052 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after buying an additional 411,655 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.