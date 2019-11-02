Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 197,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

DLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

DLA opened at $24.77 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Delta Apparel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.