Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,826,000 after acquiring an additional 286,189 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $360,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

DAL stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. 5,279,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,421. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

