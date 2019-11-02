Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLPH. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.94. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

