Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.01 ($56.98).

DHER stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €41.53 ($48.29). The stock had a trading volume of 590,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1-year high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.99 and a 200 day moving average of €41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

