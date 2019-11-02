Dejan Deklich Sells 3,715 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $171,601.80.

EGHT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,776,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,113,000 after purchasing an additional 87,685 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

