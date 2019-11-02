Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.50.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

DE traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. 3,090,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,003. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $176.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

