Dean A. Foate Sells 22,601 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,601 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,652,359.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,261.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

