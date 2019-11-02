DCORP Utility Reaches Market Cap of $431,556.00 (DRPU)

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, DCORP Utility has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. DCORP Utility has a total market cap of $431,556.00 and $536.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DCORP Utility token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DCORP Utility alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.05678202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014890 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045858 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DRPU is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DCORP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP . DCORP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DCORP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DCORP Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DCORP Utility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.