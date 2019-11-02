Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Independent Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.49.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.