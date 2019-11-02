Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Warburg Research

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Warburg Research currently has a $47.60 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. The company had a trading volume of 807,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,933,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

