Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAC opened at $10.75 on Friday. Danaos has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

