DA Davidson Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.19.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 114,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.