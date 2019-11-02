DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Positive” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of TREX opened at $89.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.97. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,278. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Trex by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.