Cwm LLC Purchases 351 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $216,937.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,897 shares of company stock worth $780,234 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.