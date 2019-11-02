Cwm LLC Invests $28,000 in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 81.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 160.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVRO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Avrobio Inc has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

