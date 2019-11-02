Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 233,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

