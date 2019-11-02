Cwm LLC Buys 600 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

