Customers Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

CUBI opened at $24.02 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 507,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

