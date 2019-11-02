Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 386,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $140.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $913,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,690 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.