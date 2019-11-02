Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Shares of CTRP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,013. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. Ctrip.Com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 422,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 37.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 24.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.