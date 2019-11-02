CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.9% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $0.80 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 225.01%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

