CSR (ASX:CSR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.15. CSR shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3,366,857 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

