Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $429,821.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002316 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 67% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $429,821.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00700605 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029832 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003974 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,167,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,213 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

