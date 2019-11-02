Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,129,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 170,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

