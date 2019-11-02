Critical Survey: PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 22.97% 14.57% 3.96% ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 25.87% 35.26% 10.62%

PPL has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPL and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.79 billion 3.12 $1.83 billion $2.40 14.00 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 3.92 $633.21 million N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PPL pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PPL and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 10 2 0 2.17 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Summary

PPL beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

