Critical Survey: Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) & Eagle Materials (OTCMKTS:EXP)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Buzzi Unicem and Eagle Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Materials $1.39 billion 2.86 $68.86 million $5.05 18.75

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi Unicem.

Risk and Volatility

Buzzi Unicem has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Buzzi Unicem does not pay a dividend. Eagle Materials pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Buzzi Unicem and Eagle Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buzzi Unicem 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Materials 0 6 7 0 2.54

Eagle Materials has a consensus target price of $95.41, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Eagle Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Buzzi Unicem.

Profitability

This table compares Buzzi Unicem and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A Eagle Materials 3.20% 17.21% 9.60%

Summary

Eagle Materials beats Buzzi Unicem on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The company engages in mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement and specialty oil well cement; grinding of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard for the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as provision of containerboard grade, lightweight packaging grade, and recycled industrial paperboard grade products. In addition, the company engages in the sale of readymix concrete; mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel, as well as lightweight aggregates, such as expanded clays and shales; and mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing, such as frac sand. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and oil and natural gas extraction. The company formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

