Critical Review: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) vs. AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 3.13% 16.20% 10.96% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PJT Partners and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.65 $42.56 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AssetMark Financial does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PJT Partners and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

PJT Partners currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PJT Partners beats AssetMark Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

