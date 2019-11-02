Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.33 ($39.57).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CRH to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Johan Karlström acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,779 ($36.31) per share, with a total value of £55,580 ($72,625.11).

CRH stock opened at GBX 2,852 ($37.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,889 ($37.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,744.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,636.64.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

