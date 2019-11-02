Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€46.50” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.68 ($57.77).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €1.99 ($2.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €45.04 ($52.37). 1,727,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €61.48 ($71.49).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

