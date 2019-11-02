Crave Price Hits $0.0033 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Crave has a market cap of $73,903.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Crave has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,555,529 coins. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc . Crave’s official website is crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

