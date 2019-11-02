Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BREW. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 83,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,805. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

