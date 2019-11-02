Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RS. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

RS stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 419,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,305. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

