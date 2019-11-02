Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 832,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 540,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

CVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Covia alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $444.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich acquired 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investure LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covia by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.