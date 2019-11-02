Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covia by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Covia by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Covia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Covia by 273.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,587 shares in the last quarter.

CVIA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Covia has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $444.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

