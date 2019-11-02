Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.68 ($57.77).

Shares of 1COV traded up €1.99 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €45.04 ($52.37). 1,727,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.52. Covestro has a 1 year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1 year high of €61.48 ($71.49). The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

