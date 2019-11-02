Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZZ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 45.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 613,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

CZZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 871,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Cosan has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

