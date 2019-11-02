Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Christine M. Pambianchi Sells 1,000 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GLW stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,979 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

