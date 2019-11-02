Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 486,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,521,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,018,000 after purchasing an additional 149,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

