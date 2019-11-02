Contrasting JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) & Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A Trivago 4.27% 4.10% 3.19%

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JMU Ltd- and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trivago has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.76%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.25 -$123.24 million N/A N/A Trivago $1.07 billion 1.11 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -48.57

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Summary

Trivago beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.