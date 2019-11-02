Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

