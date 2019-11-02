Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 57000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.