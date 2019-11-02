Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 1,212,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,307. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 313.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 140.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,268,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 381,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

