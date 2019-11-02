Conning Inc. Sells 497 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.