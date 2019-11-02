Conning Inc. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.682 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

