Conning Inc. Purchases 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total value of $1,809,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,763.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,842.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $882.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.