Conning Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $9,410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 507,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 292,740 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $286,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ENBL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. TheStreet cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

